Wednesday, March 4th, 4:00 P.M.
Today was absolutely splendid with an abundance of sunshine and nice temps. Tonight skies should remain mainly clear and temperatures will be colder than last night’s, with lows dropping into the mid 30s.
Thursday will start off with sun, and we will see a fairly dry day. A cold front will be looming off-shore Thursday, but the showers shouldn’t move into the Willamette Valley until early evening. The coast will be cloudy all day with showers beginning in the afternoon. Most of the rain looks to fall overnight Thursday. Friday looks a little bit drier, we could see a shower, but a lot of us will just see mostly cloudy skies.
Snow in the mountains will not be too significant with this next system, but we will see a few inches of new snow late this week into the weekend, but snowfall totals don’t look that significant. We’ll be in the 40s Friday and Saturday, and then we’ll be back into the 50s next week.