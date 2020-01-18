Good morning!
Yesterday was kind of an interesting day weather-wise across the Willamette Valley. Salem managed to hit 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies, while Portland was banked in by low clouds with on and off drizzle, which kept the city in the low 40s. Will today play out like yesterday? Not quite.
We’re starting off under mostly cloudy skies, with patchy fog & drizzle. I think It will take a bit longer for the northern Willamette Valley to see some sunshine compared to the central Willamette Valley, but we should see some breaks in the clouds with high temps in the upper 40s to near 50. Today looks like it will be the driest day over the next week, so take advantage of it!
Late today & tonight, clouds will stream back in, and a few showers will pass through on Monday. More significant rain looks likely on Tuesday, with snow levels dropping to or just below the mountain passes. High temps will dip back into the mid to upper 40s on Monday, and the low to mid 40s on Tuesday. Several more disturbances will move across the region between mid to late week, bringing more rain and mountain snow (although it looks like the snow levels will climb above the mountain passes toward the end of the workweek).
Happy Sunday!