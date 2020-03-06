Sunday, March 8th, 4:15 A.M.
Good morning!
Areas of fog and low clouds have moved back across the Portland/Vancouver metro area. Fog and low clouds will slowly lift throughout the morning, but mid and high level clouds will be drifting over the region as well. Expect to see more clouds than sunshine today (although a few sunbreaks should sneak through the clouds this afternoon). I went ahead and trended us back into the upper 40s due to the lack of sunshine expected today. Most areas should stay dry though, with the exception to portions of the Oregon Cascades, plus central & eastern Oregon. It looks like a wintry mix of rain and snow will affect those areas today (stretching from southwest Oregon to northeast Oregon).
Clouds should clear out tonight, which will lead to widespread sub-freezing temps heading into Monday morning. There will probably be areas of fog & frost as well, so slick spots can’t be ruled out on area roadways. Dry weather will prevail throughout most of the upcoming week, with quite a bit of sunshine as well. Expect high temps to range between the mid to upper 50s.
Our next chance for showers should arrive sometime between late Friday and Saturday, dropping high temps back into the upper 40s and low 50s.
Happy Sunday!