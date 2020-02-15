Sunday, February 16th, 4:15pm
Sunday has been a much brighter day with plenty of sunshine between the clouds and showers. Those showers pick up a bit overnight, but at least the cloud cover will prevent any freezing/frost. There should be enough showers running into the Cascades to drop another 6-10” overnight and into Monday morning.
The big news is that we have at least four consecutive dry days this week! We haven’t seen that since December. Temperatures will climb well into the 50s, maybe even touching 60 in a few spots Thursday or Friday. Showers return next weekend as a chilly weather system drops into the Pacific Northwest.
There’s no sign of lowland snow or stormy weather in the next 7-10 days, although it’ll be close (lowland mixed precip) next Sunday or Monday.