Saturday, March 21st, 3:45 P.M.
We’re enjoying another great afternoon across the Portland metro area. Because of this morning’s cloud cover, we’ll have cooler high temps today, around 60 degrees.
Tonight will remain mainly clear, but we could see some brief morning cloud cover tomorrow in the valleys. Most areas will start with sunshine on Sunday, with more widespread cloud cover arriving in the afternoon and early evening ahead of the next system.
Monday morning, the showers return. Expect on and off showers throughout the day. Tuesday brings a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms. Remember, thunderstorm cells can bring localized heavy rain, lightning, strong wind, and hail or grauple. If you hear thunder, take cover!
The next chance for a dry day will be on Thursday, however the end of the week will be wet again.
All of this rain in the lowlands brings some good news for the mountains. We will see several inches of snow starting Monday as snow levels drop to about 2,000-3,000 feet and stay there most of next week.