Wednesday, March 4th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
A few light showers are passing through extreme northwest Oregon and western Washington. Most of these showers will peter out later this morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies early this afternoon. We’ll likely end the day with more sunshine than clouds, and high temps shouldn’t have a problem climbing into the upper 50s. Conditions will remain quiet tonight, allowing temps to fall into the mid to upper 30s.
Most of Thursday also looks dry, but we’ll see increasing clouds during the afternoon out ahead of our next system. Showers are expected to return to the metro area by Thursday evening, with snow levels dropping just below the mountain passes. The forecast is calling for about 1-4 inches of snow heading into Friday morning. On-and-off showers are likely during the day Friday and even into Saturday. High temps will struggle to climb out of the 40s in the interior valleys, which should keep snow levels in the 2,000-3,000 foot range. An additional 3-6 inches of snow looks likely between Fri-Sat.
Showers should taper off by Sunday, leading to several dry days and highs rebounding into the 50s.
Have a great Wednesday!