Saturday, Feb. 29th, 5:00 P.M.
Showers chances will dwindle as the night progresses, but through the early evening expect scattered showers to continue, like we’ve seen all day. Plenty of viewer photos of hail and graupel intermixed with these showers, and that threat will continue into the early evening.
Things are quieter on Sunday. It should be mainly dry. Best chance for a shower will likely be in the morning hours. Otherwise, afternoon looks like a mix of clouds and sun, and a chance for a sprinkle. Temps will stay in the upper 40s tomorrow. Conditions look good for the Timbers match, too.
Clouds will stick around into most of next week, but rain chances look weak through Thursday. We’ll see lots of clouds and sunbreaks, and a few showers. Lots of dry time next week with temperatures near the average. Looks wetter as we head into next weekend.
Most of our Cascade snow came today, a few snow showers for the mountains will be likely on Tuesday and Wednesday – but not much. A heftier system could bring more mountain snow by next weekend.