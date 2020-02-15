Wednesday, February 19th, 2:50 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a mostly clear & dry start to our Wednesday. Normally on these clear Winter nights & early mornings, fog develops and blankets the interior valleys. This morning, an east wind is ushering in dry air & helping to mix out our atmosphere. That being said, patchy fog could still develop in wind-sheltered locations heading into sunrise, especially to the north and west of Portland. Regardless though, today is going to be a mostly sunny day with high temps running about 3-5 degrees above normal. We’ll top out in the mid 50s around the Portland metro area.
Due to this dry air in place, overnight temperatures should drop to near freezing, but Thursday afternoon looks like it will be a few degrees warmer than today. Expect high temps to range between the upper 50s and low 60s.
A slight wind reversal should take place around Friday, which will help usher in more clouds & marine air. Rain and mountain snow looks like it will hold off until late Saturday, but decreasing cloud cover will cool down our afternoon temps to around 50 degrees. Sunday will feature chilly showers and highs in the upper 40s. Whatever moisture that’s left over Sunday night could fall in the form of mixed showers, with a dusting of snow possible in the foothills of the Coast Range, the Cascades and the highest points of the West Hills.
Have a great Wednesday, and enjoy this dry weather!