Saturday, February 22nd, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a mostly dry start to the day around the Portland/Vancouver metro area, but some light showers are working their way onshore over the southern coast of Washington and the northern coast of Oregon. Light showers should stay confined to areas along the coast and the Coast Range this morning. However, clouds associated with these weak system will spread inland this morning, leading to a partly to mostly cloudy day. High temps will only make it into the low to mid 50s.
A stronger cold front will push in tonight, spreading rain and mountain snow across the region. That steady rain will transition into scattered showers on Sunday, but mountain snow will continue as we wrap up the weekend. There aren’t any watches or warnings out for the Cascades yet, but the National Weather Service is talking about issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Oregon & southern Washington Cascades. By the time this system fizzles out, 5-10 inches of new snow should be on the ground. The snow level will be between 4,000-5,000 feet tonight, and 2,000-3,000 feet on Sunday.
Conditions will quickly dry out Sunday night and Monday morning. Most of our next workweek will feature dry conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Happy Saturday!