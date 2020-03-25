Thursday, March 26th, 3:30 P.M.
There are still a few light showers or sprinkles falling around the Portland metro area this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Friday morning, a new system will bring rain showers to the area. The coast and higher elevations will see more rain than we will in the lowlands. There will be plenty of dry times mixed in with the rain.
The weekend will bring more steady on and off rain showers with high temps staying in the low to mid 50s. We will stick with the wet weather pattern through Tuesday.
If you’re looking for a bright spot in the forecast, Wednesday and Thursday look more dry than wet, but we could still see a few light showers pop up (like today).
Friday’s rain in the lowlands will bring snow to the mountains. Expect 2-5” of fresh powder Friday.