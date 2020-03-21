Sunday, March 22nd, 4:30 P.M.
Today was pleasant with filtered sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs today ended up in the low 60s. Showers and clouds return tomorrow. In fact, we’ll see showers at times, for a majority of the days this week. Monday temperatures will stay in the low 50s and we’ll see clouds, and maybe even a few sunbreaks at times. There is a possibility we could hear a few rumbles of thunder Monday night into the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Several different waves of energy will continue to move into the Pacific Northwest, and will bring scattered showers through the next several days. Temperatures will take a hit and will be cooler through the week as well. Wednesday looks a bit drier, and that dry stretch will likely continue into Thursday. Just a few showers will linger Friday into Saturday.
With these cooler temperatures and rain chances in the forecast, this will mean snow chances for the higher terrain, going into the next several days.