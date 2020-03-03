Thursday, March 5th, 4:00 P.M.
Today turned out as expected with a great deal of sunshine and just high cirrus clouds. Rain will hold off until around midnight or so west of the Cascades. Much of this evening looks dry, but cloudy. Showers will linger overnight and into the start of the day tomorrow. Expect a rainy Friday AM, then a bit drier toward afternoon, but anyone could see a shower at any point during the second half of the day tomorrow. Cool showers linger on Saturday, and then we are dry again by Sunday. Sunday through Tuesday look really nice with ample sunshine.
A few showers return, but not until late part of next week.
With this system that comes in tonight, it will bring a little bit of snow to Mt. Hood. 4-7 inches possible through about midday Saturday at the ski resorts.