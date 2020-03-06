Saturday, March 7th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re tracking scattered showers and low elevation snow to kick off our Saturday. Snow levels have dropped below 2,000 feet in the Cascades, and the snow level is approaching 1,000 feet in the Coast Range. Dustings of snow will occur around the foothills of the Coast Range & Cascades throughout the morning. The snow level should climb to about 2,500 feet later today. There’s also a chance that some of these scattered showers ramp up into isolated thunderstorms west of the Cascades. Similar to last weekend, these storms will be capable of producing small hail & a few lightning strikes. Downpours are also expected with the stronger cells. Most of the rain and snow will wind down late this afternoon and evening.
Expect our skies to partially clear out tonight into Sunday morning. This will lead to widespread temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s around the lowlands. Areas of fog & frost are likely to form as well, which could result in some slick spots. Otherwise, expect a dry Sunday under partly cloudy skies with high temps in the upper 40s and low 50s.
The warming trend will continue through Tuesday, along with dry weather. Showers might return by the end of the week, but forecast models are flip-flopping on that chance.
Have a great Saturday!