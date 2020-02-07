Saturday, Feb. 8th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a showery start to the weekend across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Morning temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s, and snow levels have dropped below 3,000 ft. Scattered showers & mountain snow will continue throughout the morning and the early afternoon, but should taper off by the late afternoon / evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s around the Portland metro area. Rivers continue to recede in northeast Oregon, but snow is falling in the Blue Mountains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the mountain range until 10pm tonight.
Our sky will clear out tonight and Sunday morning, which should lead to the development of valley fog. Morning temps will be close to freezing, so there could be some patchy freezing fog and a few slick spots on area roads. By the late morning and the early afternoon, most of the fog should burn off, leading to a sunny end to the weekend. High temps are forecast to hit about 50 degrees.
Sunday night and Monday morning should feature the coldest weather of the week, as most of the region is forecast to drop to or below freezing. Monday is also expected to be our warmest day, with valley temps in the low to mid 50s. Dry weather could stick around through midweek before showers make a return on Thursday.
Happy Saturday!