Saturday, March 14th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
A wintry mix of rain and snow is passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington this morning. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midday for the metro area. As I write this (around 4:00 A.M.), our true snow level is hovering around 700 ft. It will likely lower even more as we head into sunrise. Minor accumulations will be possible down to the valley floor, with a couple of inches possible in our local hills. Scattered showers will continue to push through this morning, but should dwindle as we head into the afternoon and evening. Expect a chilly day with high temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Sunbreaks will help melt a lot of the snow away early this afternoon.
An east wind funneling out of the Columbia River Gorge will also pick up today. Windy conditions will carry into tonight and Sunday. Expect temperatures to fall into the upper 20s across much of the metro area by sunrise Sunday, but dry weather is anticipated during the back half of the weekend. High temps will struggle to climb out of the low 40s due to that cold air pushing out of the mouth of the Gorge.
A warming trend will take place this upcoming week, with mostly dry weather. High temps are back into the low to mid 60s around St. Patrick’s Day.
Enjoy the snow!