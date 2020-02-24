Monday, February 24th, 1:30 P.M.
I hope you’re enjoying this mainly dry start to the week! We’ll continue to dry out and clear out tonight. Overnight lows will be chilly, right around freezing for much of the metro area.
Tuesday will feel warmer with increasing clouds and a slight chance for a light shower after sunset. We’ll be back to sunshine on Wednesday.
The warmest days this week will be Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine and highs around 60 degrees.
The next chance for rain is next weekend. Saturday looks like the wettest day coming up over the next seven days.