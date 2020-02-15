Saturday, Feb. 15th, 6:15 P.M.
The showers are beginning to pick back up this evening after steady light rain all day long. Snow was slow to start up on the mountain, but some heavier snow is expected to move in this evening. Overnight snow will continue in the Cascades, the winter weather advisory will continue until 10 AM Sunday. Snow showers look more scattered on Sunday, with the snow showers mainly coming in by late afternoon.
In the lowlands, it will be fairly dry Sunday morning, with some sunbreaks, and then scattered showers develop in the afternoon. Snow levels will dip to between 1,500 and 2,000 feet Monday AM, but there will be little if any moisture left by that point in time. Sun breaks out on Monday afternoon, and then lots of sun will continue for most of next. Temperatures during the daytime hours will be very nice, with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Clouds look to increase just a bit by next Thursday, as a weak system passes us by. Rain chances should hold off until Saturday.