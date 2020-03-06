Friday, March 6th, 3:45 P.M.
What a difference a day makes. Cool showers continue to linger over the Portland metro area, which will mean wet roads for the evening commute. High temperatures today are about 10 degrees below average.
Saturday will bring a mix of clouds, sunshine, and rain showers. There’s a slight chance for a thunderstorm midday on the west side of the Cascades. Highs will stay cool, in the upper 40s.
Sunday through Wednesday looks drier, warmer, and sunnier!
Don’t forget… the clocks spring forward on Saturday night. That means Sunday the sun will set after 7:00 PM for the first time this season.