Sunday, March 22nd, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a mostly clear start to our Sunday around the metro area, but low level clouds are making their way across portions of the coast. Expect a mostly sunny start to the day around the Willamette Valley, but a cloudy end to the day as our next storm system approaches. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s in the metro area, while the coast will top out in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Showers push in tonight and Monday morning as a cold front swings through the region. By the end of the day Monday, snow levels will drop to about 2,500 ft., with minor snow accumulations expected in parts of the Coast Range and the Cascades. Our air turns a bit more unstable Tuesday, so a few thunderstorms could be embedded between showers, capable of producing small hail and heavier downpours. By the time we reach midweek, there will probably be about 4-8 inches of new snow in the mountains (above 3,000 ft.).
Showers will peter out Wednesday, giving us a brief stretch of dry weather late Wednesday into Thursday. Most forecast models suggest we’ll end the workweek on a wet note, possibly carrying into next weekend. High temps look like they’ll be in the upper 40s and low 50s all week.
Have a great Sunday!