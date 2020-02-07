Friday, Feb. 7th, 2:50 P.M.
It was another mild day across the Portland metro area. High temps have made it into the mid 50s so far, with mostly cloudy skies. Widespread rain returns tonight as a band pushes its way through the Northwest well after sunset. Expect steady rain to transition to on and off showers later tonight.
Saturday brings more on and off showers throughout the day, with cooler high temps, in the upper 40s.
Sunday through Wednesday, we are drying out and bringing back some sunshine!
MOUNTAIN SNOW
The next 24 hours will be awesome on Mt. Hood! Expect 10-15” of new snow at the resorts by tomorrow night.
EASTERN OREGON FLOODING
Rivers have crested and water is receding in NE Oregon after major flooding along the Umatilla and Grande Ronde Rivers. We could see a little more rain Saturday in those areas, but after that, we’ll have several dry days in a row. Rivers will drop below flood stage tomorrow.
KING TIDE
Another king tide is expected over the next 24 hours along the Oregon Coast. Waves will be biggest overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning on the Northern Oregon and Washington coastlines. Swells could top out between 20-25 feet.