Friday, March 13th, 4:45 P.M.
Showers have ended for now, but we saw a mix of rain and snow showers today as a weak weather system moved through. Temperatures stay above freezing tonight with the cloud cover.
Tomorrow morning will be similar to today, but we have more snow shower action on tap plus temperatures a few degrees colder. This means more of us see a wet/slushy sticking snow the first half of the day. Some of us in the lowlands won’t get many showers, so no snow on the ground either. Others get some heavy showers so up to 2” is possible in those areas. Placement of the showers will be totally random, thus our ZERO TO 2” snow forecast for Saturday morning. Up around 1,000’ a trace to 3” is likely since it’ll be a bit colder up there. In general I don’t expect widespread snow on roads in the lower elevations but the first part of the day we will get some snow on roads in the hills.
By midday the showers taper off. Expect a few sunbreaks with highs into the lower 40s. A cold easterly wind blowing out of the Gorge will make it feel more like 30-35 degrees tomorrow.
Skies turn partly cloudy tomorrow night and Sunday as a cold east wind keeps blowing out of the Gorge. But still a chilly day Sunday.
Spring weather is back Monday-Wednesday. Lots of sunshine and highs above normal again.