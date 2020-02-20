Friday, February 21st, 3:40 P.M.
What a way to end the week! It remains beautiful and sunny across Oregon with a few high clouds in the mix. High temps will top out in the mid to upper 50s in most spots.
The first half of the weekend will be mainly dry, with the potential for a few light showers on the northern Oregon Coast and in Cowlitz and Clark counties. Other than those spots, we should stay dry until late Saturday night when more widespread rain returns.
Sunday will be our wettest day of the next seven, with on and off showers all day and highs in the upper 40s.
Monday afternoon through Thursday looks dry with plenty of sunshine mixed in. Temps could warm to the 60s on Thursday!