Friday, March 20th, 2:15 P.M.
It’s a perfect mid-March day across Oregon. Temps are already in the 60s at 2:00 PM and we’ll see highs in the mid to upper 60s today.
Later tonight, expect increasing cloud cover west of the Cascades. After morning clouds, we’ll get back to sunshine Saturday afternoon. Sunday will bring us the reverse, with sun in the morning and clouds the second half of the day. Both weekend days will feature highs close to 60 degrees.
Starting Monday, the weather shifts to a cooler, cloudier, wetter pattern. Temps will stay well below average next week, with showers most days. The best chance for a dry day next week is Thursday.