Low clouds and maybe even some patchy fog will stick around this evening. Most of the shower activity is nonexistent, but we can’t rule out a passing sprinkle tonight.
Sunday should end up being mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a brief shower early Sunday morning, especially along the coast line, otherwise most neighborhoods should stay fairly dry. It’s quite possible we see some sunbreaks tomorrow and high clouds during the afternoon. Monday will be more dry than wet, with just a small chance for a shower.
Tuesday and Wednesday look much more wet, in fact off and on showers will be with us for most of next week.
Temperatures will stay close to average and lows will be above normal for this time of year. Snow levels will climb early next week, up to about 6,000 feet early Monday.