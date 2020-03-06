Saturday, March 7th, 6:00 P.M.
Today was quite a mix of everything, sun, clouds, showers, even a little bit of graupel, and rainbows. Most of the shower activity is ending tonight. An isolated shower is possible, but most stay dry. Any clearing we see this evening will lead to some areas of fog Sunday morning. Sunday should be dry with some sunshine by afternoon. Chilly overnights for the next few evenings can be expected with areas of frost in some spots during the morning hours. Monday through Thursday looks really nice with average like temperatures. Plenty of sun is expected heading into this new work week.
Next rain chance come by Friday evening, and Saturday looks showery for now. Just a few inches fell up on the mountain today. It has been snowing throughout the day, but snow has been very light. Everyone will dry out tomorrow, but temperatures stay chilly on Mt. Hood.