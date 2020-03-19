Thursday, March 19th, 3:30 P.M.
It has been a wonderful day outside with sunny skies across most of the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures are around 60 and will peak in the lower 60s by 5pm. The good news is that temps warm even more tomorrow! Friday will be the warmest day so far this spring.
The nice weather continues through the weekend. We might see some low clouds Saturday morning, but otherwise lots of sunshine.
There is a very sharp change in the weather for Monday and beyond; back to cool and showery. Expect highs to drop from lower 60s Sunday down to around 50 the first few days of next week. Lots of showers, maybe some hail or thunder Tuesday too. Snow will return to the Cascades for most of next week.