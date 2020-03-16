Monday, March 16th, 2:40 P.M.
This was the kind of day we all needed weather-wise! I hope you’re enjoying the sunshine and warm temps. Highs today will be in the low 60s. The weather stays pretty quiet this week.
Tuesday will be very similar, with a few high clouds in the mix. Highs will be close to 60 degrees.
We’ll cool off a bit for Wednesday as more clouds enter the picture, but the sun returns on Thursday and will stick around through the weekend.
The next chance for rain is not until early next week.