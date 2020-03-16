Wednesday, March 18th, 3:00 P.M.
Lots of clouds pushed inland this morning, but by late this afternoon were mainly gone. That left us with another beautiful, sunny afternoon. Temperatures are topping out in the mid-upper 50s instead of lower 60s we saw yesterday.
We have a very nice stretch of weather ahead with lots of sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures. This means a dry weekend too! Nice timing with the traditional start of spring arriving tomorrow evening.
All of our models are showing a cool/wet weather pattern setting up for at least the first half of next week; showers return on Monday along with mountain snowfall.