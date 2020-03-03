Tuesday, March 3rd, 3:00 P.M.
What a day! With a quick breakout to sunshine after brief cloudy skies this morning, temperatures made it up to around 60 degrees this afternoon. Expect a repeat performance tomorrow AFTER a weak system brings light rain overnight. The cloud cover and light southerly breeze will keep our lows above 40 degrees; another mild night.
Both Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, both days will be bright and warm by afternoon.
A cold front moves inland Thursday evening/night and lots of cold showers follow Friday and Saturday. Highs will have trouble reaching 50 degrees those days. Snow levels drop down below 2,000’ again by Saturday morning.
We expect a few dry days beginning Sunday; temperatures will warm too.
There’s no sign of stormy weather or lowland snow/ice/cold the next 7-10 days.