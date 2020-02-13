Saturday, Feb. 15th, 4:15 A.M.
Good morning!
Rain has shifted back over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, and will continue throughout most of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Cascades until 6:00 A.M. Sunday. The freezing level is hovering around 3,000 feet this morning, and will range between about 3,500 – 4,500 feet later today. Snow will pile up across the mountain passes and the higher elevations. We’re expecting about 8-12 inches of new snow today. The freezing level will drop to about 2,000-3,000 feet tonight, with an additional 6-12 inches of snow accumulating by Sunday morning. Overall, expect about 1-2+ feet of new snow with this storm system.
Showers will wind down across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington tonight, leading to a mostly dry overnight and Sunday morning. Hit-or-miss showers return late Sunday afternoon & evening, but should come to an end by Monday morning.
High pressure will bring drier conditions to the region starting Monday afternoon. Some models are hinting at a few shower possibilities Thursday & Friday, but there’s also a chance some of us stay dry through the remainder of the workweek. That would be a nice change of pace..
Have a great Saturday!