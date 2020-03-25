Friday, March 27th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Scattered showers are working their way onshore this morning, focusing mainly across western Washington and extreme northwest Oregon. Expect showers to be pretty isolated around the metro area this morning, turning more widespread this afternoon. Little to no sunshine is forecast today, so high temps will only make it into the upper 40s and low 50s. Our snow level will gradually climb to about 3,000 – 4,000 feet this afternoon.
Scattered showers will continue tonight through most of Saturday. By Saturday late afternoon and evening, a cold front will bring more steady, moderate rain, and additional mountain snow. Between today and Saturday, it looks like we’ll pick up about 2-6” of new snow around the Cascade passes.
Steady rain will turn scattered once again between Sunday late morning and afternoon. We’ll probably end the weekend on a drier note, but that won’t last too long. Between Saturday night and Sunday, about 3-5” of snow will accumulate at Cascade pass level (on top of what already fell Fri-Sat).
Another system looks to dig through the region Monday, so expect a wet start to our next workweek. Rain will turn to scattered showers Tuesday. Our forecast models disagree on how Wednesday and Thursday will play out. It’s possible we see slightly drier weather, with temps rebounding into the mid to upper 50s.
Have a great Friday!