It was a nice, dry day to end the long weekend. Overcast high clouds kept our temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Wet weather returns tonight as a system approaches. The heaviest rain will hit in the overnight and early morning hours. By the time most people are on the roads for the morning commute, we’ll be left with scattered showers. Tomorrow will be breezy, with a strong southerly wind as the low pressure system moves onshore. We also have a slight chance for some midday and afternoon thunderstorms west of the Cascades. In the mountains, we’ll see about 2-5” of snow tomorrow at the resorts.
Wednesday and Thursday will also be rainy, but Thursday will be warmer. Highs will stay in the 50s Thursday through Sunday with on and off showers. During that time, snow levels will rise in the mountains to well above pass level.