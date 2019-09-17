WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - West Linn police are searching for a suspect that ran from a traffic stop on Monday.
Police conducted a traffic stop on 8th Court Monday night. The driver of that vehicle fled on foot into the Willamette neighborhood east of 10th Street between 4th Street and the Willamette River.
Police said were unable to locate the suspect, described as a Hispanic man approximately 6-foot-tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black gym shorts and black socks. Police located methamphetamines in the vehicle.
On Tuesday, a citizen reported seeing an individual matching the suspect’s description near 7th Street and 5th Avenue around 10:15 a.m.
Police began searching for the suspect with the assistance of neighboring agencies K-9 Units, TVF&R’s Rescue Boat and Canby’s Drone. Willamette Primary School was placed in lockout while police searched several blocks east of the school, but authorities were unable to locate the suspect and ended the search.
Around 4 p.m., another citizen reported seeing the suspect, still wearing the white T-shirt, black gym shorts and black socks between 8th Street and 7th Street.
Patrol and K-9 units began searching the area for the suspect. Multiple yards and wooded areas were searched, with reported sightings coming from citizens, but the suspect was not located. After an hour of no new information or sightings of the suspect the search was suspended.
The suspect is being sought for drug and eluding police charges, according to police.
Police said there is no reason to believe he is, or was ever armed, or poses a danger to the public at this time.
Police ask that citizens continue to be vigilant, lock your doors and vehicles and report any suspicious activity to the West Linn police.
