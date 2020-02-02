MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed with helmets of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)