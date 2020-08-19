THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) -115 firefighters, 17 tenders and engines, and two helicopters battled a growing wildfire that threatened structures near The Dalles on Wednesday, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Law enforcement estimated the 7 Mile Hill Fire at around 100 acres Wednesday night and said forward progression had been slowed, with containment estimated at 30-percent by midnight.
Crews were expected to work through the night to strengthen fire lines, the sheriff's office said.
The Wasco County Sheriff's Office and Mid-Columbia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire at 7 Mile Hill Road at the intersection of Mt. View Drive at approximately 4:50 p.m. Authorities Wednesday night said at one point, 150 structures were threatened.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for some people in the area of the fire.
- Level 3, go now: 7 Mile Hill Road along Chenowith Road to the Brownscreek Road intersection, to include Oak Hill Drive and McDonald Way.
- Level 2, get ready: Brownscreek Road to the 4500 block of Cherry Heights Road.
Additional departments responding on Wednesday included firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service, Wasco County, Hood River County, and Klickitat County. The Dallas Police Department, Oregon State Police, and the Hood River Sheriff's Office also responded.
American Red Cross volunteers opened a temporary evacuation point to provide support and assistance to those evacuated from their homes. The temporary evacuation point is located at the the National Guard Readiness Center parking lot, with the Columbia Gorge Community College parking lot as overflow.
People are advised to avoid the area.
