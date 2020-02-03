For the third time this winter now we've seen scattered snow showers around the metro area. Some of us woke up to a dusting, or some snow in the air. Models did well showing a dusting here/there; none had promised anything significant.
So...you may be wondering now that we're heading toward mid-February...is that it? Will we make it through the rest of winter with no measurable snow in Portland?
For some perspective, keep in mind we average 1" or less for the month of February. But we've seen 6" or more the past two Februarys
There's no such thing as "we're overdue for a snow-less February". But it wouldn't be a surprise to get a big "goose egg" snow-wise this month.
So what do YOU think? Is it over? Other than another close call or two, do you think we'll get measurable snow this year? Vote here:
WILL WE GET "REAL" SNOW IN PORTLAND THIS WINTER?
Nothing measurable in Portland so far
