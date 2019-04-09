(KPTV) - While some rivers across western Oregon are receding after heavy rain over the last week, the Willamette River is expected to rest above flood stage in Corvallis, Albany and parts of Salem.
On Tuesday, part of Highway 34 outside Corvallis was closed. High water near the intersection with Highway 20 blocked the eastbound lanes.
Traffic was backed up for quite a bit as ODOT crews flagged cars past the rising waters.
Further south near the town of Monroe first responders were called to a stuck dump truck.
Rescuers said the driver tried to drive through flood waters but the one and a half to two feet of water was too much and swept the truck into a nearby ditch.
Firefighters from Corvallis Fire’s water rescue team went down the help.
“They were very grateful,” Shawn Morgan said, “a little shaken up but we were able to get a watercraft out to them and load them up and get them off and to safety.”
Morgan added this comes as a very good reminder as the flood waters continue to rise to be aware that just six inches of moving water as more power than one might think.
They said people should use caution around flooded roads.
“Don’t try to ford your way through water, especially if you can’t see the lines on the road. As little as six inches of water can sweep you off the road,” Morgan said.
In Albany, Bryant Park was swallowed up by the Calapooia and Willamette Rivers.
The softball fields were underwater and were much of the playground equipment. Those stopping by to see it say this is a spot that typically floods in the spring time, but added they hadn’t seen it this bad in a while.
The National Weather Service said the Willamette River will likely crest in Corvallis Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. They are predicting the river to crest a foot and a half over flood stage. Minor flooding is expected to the east and south of Corvallis.
