WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A Wilsonville man accused of going on theft crime sprees with his wife offered an apology to victims from the Clackamas County Jail on Thursday.
“I never really meant to get into stealing, I just fell in the wrong group,” Skylar Tweedle said. “I’m sorry guys -- a big apology -- I’d love to do some community service.”
Tweedle, 24, and his wife, Jessica Tweedle, 26, were arraigned Thursday on charges of burglary, theft, identity theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Investigators believe the duo could be linked to some 40 theft cases in the Wilsonville area. Tweedle disputed this number, telling FOX 12 he’s responsible for far fewer crimes.
The Tweedles were arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop in Wilsonville. Clackamas County deputies said several garage-door openers, credit cards, packages, purses and other stolen items were found in their car. The couple’s three-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Tweedles often targeted the Charbonneau and Villebois neighborhoods and would break into cars, garages and steal packages off porches.
Court documents say the pair also broke into a home on Southwest Ruth Street in October.
The alleged victim, Kyle Roaf, said thieves entered his partially open garage and broke into his car, stealing his briefcase, credit cards and other items while he was inside his home sleeping.
“The whole experience was frustrating,” Roaf said.
Tweedle said he’s only been stealing for roughly the past month and blamed his bad behavior on a combination of being out of work, getting involved with the wrong friends and a recent meth relapse.
“I feel like that’s the cause of everything that started going downhill,” Tweedle said.
Tweedle said finding a new job has been tough and by stealing, he can resale items to help pay the bills. He said his go-to crime is helping himself to unlocked cars.
“Hurting for money, hurting for bills, trying to keep a roof over my daughter’s head,” Tweedle said. “I should’ve looked at the options that the county offered—they offer assistance when stuff happens like that.”
According to court records, the Tweedles have never been arrested in Oregon.
Skylar Tweedle said he’s lived in Oregon for about three years and has spent time in the juvenile system in California.
FOX 12 asked Tweedle how people can help prevent themselves from being victimized by car prowlers.
Tweedle said he is often deterred by surveillance cameras, motion-detector lights and locked cars.
The Tweedles’ child is currently staying with relatives.
Speaking about his young daughter, Tweedle started crying behind the jail room glass and said his daughter means “everything” to him.
“I want help -- definitely get off drugs, do a little rehab, that would help,” Tweedle said. “I definitely want to be with my daughter and wife.”
Deputies are looking for one more man they believe is tied to the crimes: Joshua Kenneth Derrick.
Anyone who knows Derrick’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
