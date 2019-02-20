Wisconsin man sentenced for role in tax scheme that used identities of thousands in Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Wednesday for his role in a tax fraud scheme that used the stolen identifies of thousands of Oregon and Washington taxpayers to collect millions of dollars.
Curtis Sherman Pethley, 62, was also ordered to pay $440,000 in connection to the nationwide conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says.
The IRS launched an investigation into the fraud scheme when, in May 2013, a victim in Medford notified the agency that false federal and Oregon state tax returns had been filed using her and her husband’s personal information, including their social security numbers and dates of birth.
IRS officials determined the scheme required co-conspirators to collect a large number of stolen U.S. taxpayer identities, obtain IRS filing PINs, acquire prepaid debit cards in victims’ names, use fictitious email addresses, file fraudulent tax returns, and conceal refund proceeds by wiring cash to Nigeria.
The attorney’s office says fraudulent tax returns were filed using the identities of thousands of Oregon and Washington state taxpayers. In total, the scheme lasted several years and netted co-conspirators more than $11.6 million.
Pethley working with a Nigerian contact acquired numerous debit card numbers for use in the scheme, including the card connected to the victim in Medford, and helped his Nigerian contact by providing information about the preparation of federal income tax returns, including how to calculate withholdings on a W-2 form, the attorney’s office says.
Pethley withdrew fraudulent tax refunds from the prepaid debit cards and, after taking his 10 to 20 percent cut of the proceeds, wired the money to Nigeria, according to the attorney’s office.
He also used refund proceeds to purchase merchandise and money orders and send them to co-conspirators through the U.S. as instructed, the attorney's office says.
IRS agents executed a search warrant at Pethley’s home and discovered approximately 150 prepaid debit cards and seized numerous money orders totaling nearly $50,000.
Pethley in August last year pleaded guilty three counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. He is currently serving a separate 50-month federal sentence for distributing child pornography in a case from the Western District of Wisconsin. The court ordered that 37 months of Pethley’s Oregon sentence should run consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.