PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman has died following a crash in southeast Portland early Monday morning.
At around 3:46 a.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue on the report of a two-vehicle crash.
One driver, a woman who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said the driver of the second vehicle was arrested. The suspect's identity and charges will be released after they are booked.
Southeast Division Street was closed for several hours during the crash investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
