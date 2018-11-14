Woman hit by two cars, killed in NE Portland; police searching for both drivers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman is dead after she was hit by two cars in northeast Portland Wednesday night.
The collisions occurred at 162nd Avenue at Halsey Street. The road was closed to traffic between Multnomah Street and Halsey Street for several hours while police responded.
Officers say both drivers left the scene after the collisions around 5:20 p.m.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate any suspects or suspect vehicles, according to police.
FOX 12 spoke with the owner of a bar near the crash scene who has high-definition surveillance cameras.
Larry Olsen says footage captured by the cameras has helped investigators in the past. He says he hopes video captured Wednesday night will also be helpful.
“There are quite a few wrecks, people aren’t paying attention,” Olsen said, referencing the road. “It’s winter time, slow down.”
Police do not believe there is a threat to public safety in connection to the double hit-and-run.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
