Shock and devastation are words being used to describe the tragic end to a search for a Portland woman who went missing last week.
Marcine Herinck, 89, was reported missing Sept. 19. Officers responded to a report that she was not at her home on Northeast 150th Avenue.
Police say during the initial investigation, it did not appear there were any signs of foul play in her disappearance. Multnomah County Search and Rescue was called out and they, along with family and friends, searched Herinck’s neighborhood.
On Monday, Portland police say detectives found information that suggested a crime had occurred in Herinck’s disappearance. At that point, investigators named Timothy Mackley, 58, as a person of interest in the case.
Officers stopped a Toyota Camry driven by Mackley on Monday. They said a body, believed to be Herinck, was found in the trunk.
Mackley is a registered sex offender, according to court records.
Mackley made his first court appearance Wednesday on the charge of murder. He pleaded not guilty and will be back in court on Oct. 4. He is being kept in jail without bail.
“She was a great person,” Herinck’s son Jeff said after court. “It’s been very, very troubling for us.”
Friends and family of Herinck describe her as a very loving and caring person. She volunteered at the PACS Thrift Store.
Workers there said she had volunteered for roughly 4 years and logged some 2,000 hours of service.
“Marcine was a very caring person. She loved people, she loved to talk to people, came in just to say 'hi' to Marcine on the days she was here,” Associate Director Tim Zollbrecht said.
He says family meant the world to her.
“I just remember her talking so fondly of her family, of her kids, her grandkids especially,” Zollbrecht said. “She was so proud of them and just so excited whenever they would accomplish something.”
A vigil was planned for Herinck at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Crossroads Church and School in northeast Portland.
