WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police called off the search for a missing woman late Friday night.
Officers asked for the public's help locating Sara Morales-Coronel on Friday.
According to law enforcement, Morales-Coronel was known to be transient and was possibly in the Sherwood area. She was last contacted by family by phone on Thursday after receiving threats of harm.
She had not been heard from since that time, according to police.
By 11:30 p.m. Friday, police said they had made contact with Morales-Coronel and "missing person alert canceled."
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
