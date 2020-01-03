WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police are asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old woman.
According to law enforcement, Sara Morales-Coronel is known to be transient and is possibly in the Sherwood area. She was last contacted by family by phone on Thursday after receiving threats of harm.
She has not been heard from since that time, according to police.
Officers say Morales-Coronel stands approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Morales-Coronel’s whereabouts is asked to contact local police or the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345 and reference case #20-88.
