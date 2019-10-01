SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Workers broke ground Tuesday on a 38,000-square-foot luxury hotel set to open in Seaside next year.
The Lodge at Seaside, a 65-room luxury hotel at 250 First Avenue, will have a swimming pool, game room, meeting room, ocean views and high-end amenities, according to its owner, Seaside Lodging.
Seaside Mayor Jay Barber attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the $11 million construction project, along with other members of the local business community. Seaside Lodging hopes the hotel will attract new tourists.
“Regardless of the age, we think that anybody that comes to hotel, whether they are young, mid-age or older, everyone will have fun and a good time," Masudur Khan, co-owner and managing director, said.
The four-story building is expected to be completed in May 2020. It sits on the previous site of the City Center Motel.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
