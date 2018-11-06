PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Jo Ann Hardesty Tuesday became the first African American woman to be elected to the Portland City Council.
“I don’t believe the voters voted for me because they were looking for an African American representative,” Hardesty said. “I believe the voters voted for me because I spoke to their lived experience.”
Hardesty won the race with more than 112,800 votes. Her opponent, Loretta Smith, received just over 66,300.
Smith said that despite her loss, she is still feeling energized.
“I’m feeling so inspired and excited,” Smith said. “Just because I didn’t win doesn’t mean that I’m not going to continue to work and continue be a champion for those who are vulnerable in our community, because that is not going to stop.”
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler congratulated Hardesty on her win over Twitter and said he looks forward to working with her.
