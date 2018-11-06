PORTLAND, OR (AP) - A measure attempting to address the area’s housing crisis was approved by Oregon voters Tuesday Night.
Measure 102 will give city and county governments more flexibility to work with private developers and non-profit organizations when developing affordable housing projects.
Until now, the government entity that used bond revenue for affordable housing had to retain complete ownership of the project, which limited the size of projects and the ability to secure more federal tax credits.
"Tonight, voters told us two things," Metro President-elect Lynn Peterson said. "They told us they understand the need. And they told us they trust Metro to deliver a solution. To address this need, we must act regionally. We will be coordinated. We will be accountable. We will spend each dollar as wisely as possible, to maximize the homes built for our neighbors who need access to safe housing they can afford."
The measure was referred to votes by state lawmakers with bipartisan support and there was no major opposition to it.
