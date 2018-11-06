PORTLAND, OR (AP) - Oregon voters have rejected a measure that amends the state constitution to require a legislative supermajority for bills that raises revenue through tax exemptions, deductions, credits or fees.
Measure 104’s failure means nothing changes.
Three-fifths of lawmakers in both legislative houses must approve bills that raise or impose new taxes, but other ways of raising revenue–such as trimming tax deductions–still will only require a simple majority vote.
Those who opposed Measure 104 said it was an attempt to curb the power of Democrats, who currently hold the majority in both legislative houses.
Those in favor worried that state lawmakers would trim tax deductions and exemptions or increase fees to boost revenue.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.