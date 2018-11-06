VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long will have to wait to see who will take the seat for the 3rd congressional district in southwest Washington.
After a hotly contested campaign, the election results were too close to call Tuesday night.
Herrera Beutler, a Republican, held a lead of 52 percent to Democrat Long’s 48 percent late Tuesday night.
Both sides are prepared to wait for all the ballots to be counted, which could last until Thursday.
"I never felt like this is my seat. It is an honor and a privilege to get to do this and it looks like I may get another shot. I'm optimistic, but we'll see,” Herrera Beutler said.
Long looked at all the numbers and said she believes she still has a path to victory.
“I'm excited because of the race we've run. So many volunteers, you see it tonight. We ran very hard. There’s still a chance as the late ballots come in that we can take this thing. But if you look at this race and our results compared to past ones, we’re already winners,” Long said.
