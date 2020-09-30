PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As students settle into distance learning, some bad actors are finding ways to disrupt the teaching environment.
It’s called ‘Zoom-bombing’ and in some cases it may be illegal.
Medford mom Kassie Austin says she couldn’t believe what her 12-year-old student’s principal was calling about.
Her son Rilee’s class ended early Monday because he told her someone was being disruptive in their Zoom classroom.
“I just thought it was maybe another kid being a bonehead, goofing off doing something. The teacher said, 'Enough,' and closed class early,” Austin explained.
But it was much worse. The Hedrick Middle School principal, Beth Anderson, said in a letter to parents that a man entered the virtual learning environment under a student’s name, and then exposed himself to all the children on the call.
“I do kind of blame the school district,” said Austin. “I don’t know why school districts are still choosing to use this avenue for schooling if it’s not safe for kids.”
Hackers are taking advantage of virtual meetings around the country, including at least five local school districts.
This year, David Douglas School District in Portland experienced a virtual intruder who blurted a series of racist slurs, targeting the black community.
Superintendent Ken Richardson said in part in a letter home to families, “As we launch Comprehensive Distance Learning, know that we regard intruders in our virtual space no different than an intruder into our physical schools. They are a threat to our students and staff, and we will do everything in our power to keep them out.”
Within Portland Public Schools, several teachers reported their classes being interrupted by people who made racist and anti-Semitic remarks.
Wilson High School Principal Filip Hristić said in a letter for families, “We are continuing to gather relevant information and are taking steps to provide greater security of our distance learning classrooms.”
In Medford, police are investigating the incident from Monday, and the school is working with Zoom on implementing additional security.
But Austin told FOX 12, it’s not enough.
“I failed as a parent because I didn’t ask enough questions,” she said.
Austin says she made the decision to pull her kids out of public school and begin homeschooling.
Her message to other parents fielding this new phenomenon:
“Ask questions. Be open and honest with your kids. Let them know that this is not their fault. Let them know that they are not in trouble. They’re completely innocent in this situation,” she said.
Medford School District officials say they’re piloting a new system with Zoom Wednesday that will eliminate the ability for anyone to join a call outside their network. If it works, they’ll implement the security measure system-wide next week.
